Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was nabbed from Punjab on Saturday for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based dentist of more than Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of offering a holiday package for the Maldives, police said.

The complainant had received a message in January claiming that a tour package was being offered for the island nation. The sender posed as the owner cum manager of a tourism company and gained the trust of the victim, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six People Attempt to Kill State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar’s Brother in Gwalior (Watch CCTV Video).

The victim transferred Rs 1.05 lakh to the account number sent by the accused but failed to get any package.

He lodged an FIR. During the investigation, the police traced the man, identified as Luv Gupta, to Punjab and nabbed him, the official added.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Trinamool Congress To Expel Party Members for Filing Nomination As Independents.

Police recovered debit and credit cards from different banks, visiting cards, bank documents, a laptop and other materials from the accused.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)