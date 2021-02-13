New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested and three of his juvenile accomplices were apprehended in connection with a robbery at a jewellery shop in south Delhi's Krishna Park area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sunil Ganja, executed the robbery along with the juveniles on February 11 after threatening and assaulting the 58-year-old jewellery shop owner at gunpoint, they said.

After robbery, the accused went to buy slippers at a shop which he had lost during the heist and this led to his identification as it got captured on the CCTV camera of the store, police said.

In his complaint, victim Kailash Chand Singal, who has been running the shop for the last 20 years, stated that three boys came to his shop around 2.45 pm. One of them pointed gun at his head, another took out a knife while the third took out four boxes of jewellery containing silver ornaments. They also took away Rs 3,000 from the counter, police said, citing the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that a case was registered based on the shop owner's statement and after screening about 120 CCTV footages at and around the place of the incident and all possible escape routes, it was found that four people were involved in the incident. Three came to the shop and robbed the shop, while their fourth associate was waiting on a motorcycle, about 100 metres away from the spot.

After the robbery, all four of them escaped on the same motorcycle, he said.

Through CCTV footage, the main accused Sunil was identified and was later arrested. His two associates, who are minors, were also apprehended along with him from a house in Pul Prahlad Pur. All the robbed silver articles weighing 440 grams and cash was recovered from them, the officer said.

Later, the fourth accused in the case, also a juvenile, was apprehended from DDA flat in Tigri. The knife and motorcycle used in the crime were also seized, he said.

Sunil was earlier arrested by a team of Ambedkar Nagar police station in an attempt to murder case and had came out from jail recently, police said.

