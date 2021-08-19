Medinipur (WB), Aug 19 (PTI) A person was arrested from Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for allegedly impersonating as an IPS officer and duping several people, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Viktor Prokopenya: There's More to London Than Tech City.

Acting on the basis of a complaint, police arrested the person, a resident of Library Road in Medinipur, and seized from his possession several fake identity cards with his photographs posing as an IPS officer, fake batches of IPS officers, uniform and a revolver holster, he said.

Also Read | Pune: 60-year-Old Man Allegedly Duped Of Rs 11.16 Lakh By Fraudster On Pretext Of Providing Jobs to His Sons; Case Registered.

"The youth was aspiring to become an IPS officer and had appeared for the Civil Services Examinations conducted by the UPSC several times but failed to clear them. Then he chose to earn money in this manner," the officer said.

Police are probing whether he acted alone or had any accomplice, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)