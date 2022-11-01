New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 37-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on Tuesday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said.

The police received information about the firing around 1.40 pm, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Fired From Job, Ex-Employee Hacks Couple to Death in Hari Nagar.

Police reached the spot and found that the injured was shifted to the hospital. He was identified as Lalit, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He received gunshot injury on his back, a senior police officer said.

The victim and other residents were going to organise a religious event on November 12. The accused, Sunil Kalka (35), a resident of Sangam Vihar, wanted to take active participation in the event. But he was being ignored by the victim who was at the forefront of the preparations, the officer said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Confusion Prevails Over Announcement of 'Mangarh Dham' As National Monument.

Kalka went to Lalit's house and told him that he wanted to "sort out the issue", but it could not be resolved and he fired at the victim, the officer said.

The bullet hit Lalit on his back, leaving him injured. He is under treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, police said, adding that a case is being registered and search is going on for Kalka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)