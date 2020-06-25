New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) A man who was allegedly involved in several cases of robbery and theft was arrested in Seemapuri, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, police laid out a trap in the Old Seemapuri area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and arrested Anish after a brief chase, they said.

"When Anish was signalled to stop, he took out a pistol and fired at the police. Police retaliated and fired three bullets. One of the bullets hit his leg and the accused was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

He was involved in 26 cases of robbery, theft, snatching and Arms Act cases, Sharma said.

A country-made pistol and five live cartridges were seized from his possession, the DCP added.

