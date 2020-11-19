Kota (Raj), Nov 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail here for raping a minor girl over two years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Hanuman Prasad, heading the special POCSO court, on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Ajay Meghwal, a resident of Gumanpura area in the city.

The court, set up under the provisions of the Protection of Children against the Sexual Offences Act, convicted Meghwal on the basis of depositions by at least 17 witnesses during the trial, said Public Prosecutor Suresh Verma.

The case against Meghwal was lodged on the complaint of the minor rape survivor at the Vigyan Nagar police station on August 4, 2018.

The complainant had told police that Meghwal had repeatedly raped her for years with the threat to upload the objectionable video clips on social media, said Verma.

On her complaint, the police had lodged a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and various section of the POCSO Act.

