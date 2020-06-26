New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing a person who had beaten the minor in west Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old accused has been identified as Ritik, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said, adding two knives were recovered from him.

Also Read | 'Didn't Your Leaders Visit China?': Congress Hits Back at BJP For Questioning Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Beijing in 2008.

On Tuesday, one Rakesh (32), a resident of Mangolpuri, was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab injuries. He was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, police identified Ritik and apprehended him. He confessed to his crime. On his instance, one juvenile was also apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 920 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Interrogation revealed that the accused persons' friend, Puneet, was in a relationship with a woman, who was the niece of the deceased. The deceased used to prevent his niece from meeting Puneet, the DCP said.

A few days ago, the minor saw that Rakesh was beating his niece. When the juvenile tried to stop Rakesh, he beat him up as well, Koan said.

On Tuesday, both the accused persons were drunk and when they saw Rakesh was coming from work on his bicycle, they caught him, stabbed him multiple times and later fled the spot, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)