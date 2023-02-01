New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh road here on Wednesday, police said.

The accused truck driver has been arrested, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun, a resident of Uttam Nagar, police said.

An information regarding the accident was received at the Bindapur police station following which a team reached the spot and took Arun to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said during enquiry, it was found that the victim was on a motorcycle which was hit by a mixer truck.

"The accused driver -- Rohtak-resident Satyawan -- has been arrested and his vehicle is also seized," he said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (Driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, etc.) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

