In a video that has gone viral on social media, people can be seen pelting stoned at each other in Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the local people of Galog village near Dhami observed the traditional ritual of stone pelting in order to appease Goddess Kali. Tina Dabi Has Narrow Escape After Firecracker Bursts Near Her Face During Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

People Observe Traditional Ritual of Stone Pelting

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Locals in Galog village near Dhami today observed the traditional ritual of stone pelting, to appease Goddess Kali. pic.twitter.com/sIYoRk9Qy9 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

