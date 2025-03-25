Ara, Mar 25 (PTI) A man shot dead a 16-year-old girl and her father before killing himself at the Ara railway station in Bihar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened on the footbridge, connecting platforms 2 and 3, they said.

Also Read | 'Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt' Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

The gunman was identified as Aman Kumar, Bhojpur district's Superintendent of Police Raj said.

"He first shot the girl and then her father before shooting himself dead. All three died on the spot," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: BSF Hand Over Pakistani Woman to Pakistan Rangers at Anupgarh Border (See Pic).

"The motive is yet to be known. However, the love angle can not be ruled out," he added.

The SP said an investigation has been started, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot.

It was learnt that the girl had come to the station to board a train to Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)