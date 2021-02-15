Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife here in Maharashtra after she objected to his love affair with another woman, police said on Monday.

The couple was married for just 40 days, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the victim Dipti picked up a quarrel with her husband Arvind Nagmoti, after she found recordings of his calls with another woman the previous day.

During the quarrel, Nagmoti smothered Dipti to death using a pillow, the official said.

The incident came to light after Dipti's parents visited her house in Nagpur on Sunday to check on her, he added.

A case of murder has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)