New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old graduate from Bihar allegedly strangled a man who was opposed to the marriage of his cousin sister with the accused and warned him not to meet her, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nitish Dass, was arrested from his native village in Bihar's Nawada days after the murder.

Police said the victim, Akhilesh, was the cousin of a woman whom Nitish wished to marry. Although both families agreed to their relationship, Akhilesh strongly disapproved of it and allegedly threatened Nitish on several occasions.

According to police, the incident took place on May 8 when Akhilesh visited Nitish's house in Phase-2, JJ Colony in Dwarka.

"A heated argument broke out, during which Nitish allegedly strangled Akhilesh with an iron wire. He later dumped the body outside the victim's residence, covered its face and fled to Bihar the next morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anit Singh in a statement said.

The incident came to light on May 9 after Akhilesh's father, Baleshwar Dass, made a PCR call reporting the murder.

Police said joint teams were formed to investigate the case, CCTV footage from the area was analysed and several suspects were questioned. A young man seen loitering near the scene of the crime was later identified as Nitish.

Acting on a tip-off on May 11, the police learned that Nitish had left for his native place in Bihar. On May 14, he was traced and apprehended.

"During interrogation, Nitish confessed to the crime, saying he acted in a fit of rage after being repeatedly threatened by Akhilesh to stay away from the woman. He also disclosed that he changed clothes after the crime to avoid suspicion," said the DCP.

Police recovered the iron wire used in the murder and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. Nitish holds a BA degree and has no prior criminal record, police said. Further investigation is underway.

