Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Two women were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Engineering Student Duped of Rs 2.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), said the body of Ananad Shetty was found near Ulhasnagar police station in the early hours of the day, following which two women were arrested while a hunt was on for two others, both of whom are history-sheeters.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Elderly Woman Murdered By Neighbour On Suspicion Of Doing Occult Practices in Ludhiana District.

The murder may have taken place due to a family dispute, he said, adding that Ulhasnagar Central police station was carrying out further probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)