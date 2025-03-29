Baripada (Odisha), Mar 29 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a girl last year.

Fast Track Court Special Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Kiran Kumar Si (25), special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala (Watch Video).

The court directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority secretary to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the 14-year-old girl.

The incident took place when the minor, along with her family, had gone to witness an opera held on the occasion of Ma Sitala Puja on April 9, 2024.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM Narendra Modi for Not Visiting Manipur Amid Crisis, Says 'Resolving This Conflict Must Be Our National Priority'.

While the girl went outside for urination in middle of the opera, the convict forcibly lifted her to nearby canal side and raped her, police said, adding that he threatened her to kill if she disclosed the same.

However, the matter came to light when the girl became pregnant. The family members filed an FIR at Morada Police Station, and the accused was arrested.

The judgment was based on the statements of the girl, 10 witnesses and a medical report, the special public prosecutor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)