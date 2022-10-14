Rewari (Har), Oct 14 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a man in connection with the murder of a police sub-inspector four years ago.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg sentenced to death the convict of the murder of sub inspector Ranbir Singh, who was the then in-charge of Dharuhera Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in 2018, police said.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

The convict, Naresh Kumar, is a resident of Kharkhada village. He was held guilty on October 12 while two other accused were acquitted by the court. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Friday.

"The death penalty awarded to the convict is subject to confirmation of High Court. The convict is also informed that he can file an appeal against the judgment and order on quantum of sentence within the statutory period", read the order of the court.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

According to the police, Naresh Kumar along with one of his accomplices shot dead a Dhaba operator Rambir on the night of October 31 in 2018. Naresh was on the run since the murder.

It was on the night of November 15 in 2018, the then CIA in-charge Sub inspector Ranbir Singh was informed about Naresh being in Dharuhera.

When Ranbir Singh reached to catch Naresh with the police team, the latter opened fire on the sub-inspector who died due to bullet injury. Naresh had also opened fire on other police personnel, but all of them had a narrow escape.

Naresh was nabbed by the police on the spot and illegal weapons were recovered from him. Two more people were arrested by the police for assisting Naresh.

A team of Dharuhera police station had completed the investigation against Naresh and filed a charge sheet in the court. The police had submitted pieces of evidence against the accused Naresh before the court and also recorded the statements of the witnesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)