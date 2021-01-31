Ballia (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A court in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Saturday for murdering his wife over dowry in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict -- Ghazipur-resident Dharmraj.

According to the prosecution, Dharmraj killed his wife Roomi using an axe in August 2017 at her parental house in Mustafabad village in Rasra of Ballia district.

Dharmraj married Roomi in 2011.

