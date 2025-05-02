Ballia (UP), May 2 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy for ransom nearly thirteen years ago, a senior official from the prosecution department said.

Special Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mukesh Khanna Slams China for Supporting Pakistan, Call It 'Blatant Hypocrisy'.

According to the prosecution, on the afternoon of November 14, 2012, a boy named Pradeep (4) was abducted near his home in Hadiha Kala village under the Revati police station area.

The kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

Also Read | 'Tech Means Only Narendra Modi Ji': Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Hails PM Modi for His Strong Grasp of Technology.

Based on a complaint filed by the child's uncle, Ramesh Kumar Prajapati, a named FIR was registered against Rahul Singh, a resident of the same village, and Mukesh Mishra from Mahadhanpur village under the Sahatwar police station area. The case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The police later filed a chargesheet against both accused in the court.

Joint Director of Prosecution, PN Swami, said that after hearing arguments from all sides, the court found Rahul Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

The court acquitted the second accused, Mukesh Mishra, due to lack of evidence, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)