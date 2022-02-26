Ambala, Feb 26 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead in a hospital's compound in Ambala City on Saturday, police here said.

The deceased, Aman, was a resident of Ambala Cantonment, they said.

According to police, the accused and Aman had come separately to the hospital Saturday evening to meet someone and got into an argument with each other in the ICU ward of the hospital.

The accused allegedly fired several shots at Aman, following which he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala city where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A board of doctors will conduct his post mortem on Sunday morning, they said.

After getting the information, Baldev Nagar Police Station SHO Gaurav Punia reached the site along with other officers, but failed to nab the accused who had fled before they could come.

Police said they were trying to identify the assailant.

A murder case has been registered and the matter is being investigated with the help of the CCTV footage of the incident, they said.

