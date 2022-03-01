Ferozepur (Punjab), Mar 1 (PTI) A man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a restaurant in the Zira area here on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a fallout of old rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Patti in the Tarn Taran area.

He had come to the restaurant with his friend when two unidentified persons entered and opened fire at him. they then fled, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said Gopi was earlier booked in a murder case that took place in Patti last November. He had also been booked in a drug case two years ago, the SSP said.

Deputy SP (Investigation) Jagdish Kumar said preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting incident is the fallout of some old rivalry.

