Bikaner, May 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

Rameshwar Bishnoi was sleeping in the fields when some unidentified people came in a jeep and shot him. The accused escaped after killing Bishnoi, Station House Officer, Nokha, Ishwar Prasad Jangid, said.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Gets Bail, To Remain in Jail After New Case.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Kumar said the police are conducting raids many places to nab the accused.

Preliminary investigation indicate that it is a of family dispute. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being further investigated.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Against Karnataka High Court Order Allowing Trial of Man for Raping Wife.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)