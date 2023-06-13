Visual of car in which victim was shot dead (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead inside a car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the police said.

According to Delhi police officials, the victim was identified as Dhilu (35), a resident of Galibpur village.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Person Facing Casteism Has Right To Change Surname Without Any Reservation Benefits.

Although the case seems to be of personal enmity, the police are investigating it from all angles.

DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the man was shot dead inside his car.

Also Read | Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; ‘Namor’ Actor Claims Consensual Relationship With Victim in His Statement (View Post).

"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)