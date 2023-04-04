New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A man was stabbed for refusing to help steal a two-wheeler in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, victim Sameer, a resident of Azad Market, alleged that on Monday around 7.20 am three people whom he already knew told him that they want his help in stealing a scooter, they said.

When the complainant refused, the three accused -- Ishan, Amaan and Anas -- took him to a tea stall some steps away from a police post and started threatening him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Ishan took out a button knife from his pocket and stole Rs 2,350, Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and mobile phone from Sameer and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

When he raised an alarm, they ran away from the spot, they said.

A case was registered on Monday under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, they added.

