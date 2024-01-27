New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi police registered a case in an alleged incident of stabbing and shooting involving a youth in Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Saturday.

The victim has alleged that four people had attacked him with a knife and then one among them shot and injured the victim, as per police.

The victim, whose identity is being ascertained, sustained injuries on both of his legs. Later, he was shifted from JPC Hospital to GTB Hospital, from where he was referred to RML Hospital for further treatment, as per police.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. All four accused are absconding. Efforts are being made to nab them," said an official of the Delhi Police

Police said they received a PCR call regarding the firing at Shastri Park Police Station.

"The victim was injured on both legs and was admitted to JPC Hospital; later, he was referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital. The victim has alleged that four people attacked him with a knife, and then one of them shot and injured the victim, as per Delhi police. (ANI)

