Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being a "police informer", officials said on Thursday.

According to police, "On the intervening night of November 1-2, a man, identified as Muchaki Linga, a resident of village Galgam in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, was strangled to death with a rope by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer."

After the murder, the deceased's body was dumped on the roadside between the Nadpalli and Galgam villages.

"An intensive search operation is being conducted in the surrounding areas," police added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier last month, two Naxals were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Officials said that the District Reserve Guards recovered two bodies of Naxals, along with arms and ammunition, in the Gome Jungle within Koylibeda police station limits.

"Kanker DRG recovered two male naxal dead bodies along with an INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, and other arms and ammunition after an escalation of force (EoF)," said P Sunderraj Inspector-General, Bastar. (ANI)

