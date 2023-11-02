New Delhi, November 2: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who appeared before the Parliament's Ethics Committee in connection with the alleged 'cash-for-Parliament questions' charge on Thursday, walked out along with Opposition MPs, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.

Moitra had appeared before the Ethics Committee on Thursday after she was summoned for the second time in connection with the charges against her. As per sources, the members were not asking relevant and proper questions. The source said that she was asked by the committee members which days she was travelling and with whom, which was opposed by the Opposition MPs. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: TMC MP, BSP MP Danish Ali Storm Out Of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Meet, Allege Filthy Questions Asked (Watch Video).

Opposition parties MPs Walked Out From Parliament Ethics Committee Meeting

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting. TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/EkwYLPnD1O — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Soon after the questioning began Moitra was seen walking out angrily along with the Opposition MPs of the parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting. Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: TMC MP Deposes Before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Cross-Examination Begins.

The Ethics Committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).