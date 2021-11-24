Kota, Nov 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man suspended his eight-year-old son upside down from the ceiling after tying his hands and legs and beat him up mercilessly for venturing out to play without doing his homework, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Fully Vaccinated to Get 10% Discount on Liquor in Mandsaur.

Taking cognisance of the shocking incident in the neighbouring Bundi district after its video went viral, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) has asked the district superintend to take action in the matter, said RSCPCR member, Dr Shailendra Pandia.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Becomes India And Asia’s Richest Man Surpassing Mukesh Ambani.

The incident occurred last Wednesday in Naroli village under Dabi police station in Bundi district and came to light after the child's mother, unable to stop her husband from subjecting the child to the cruel treatment, shot a video of the act and made it viral, he added.

Pushkar Prajapt, a mine labourer, meted out the harsh punishment to his son, a class 5 student, after finding him playing outside without doing his homework, he said.

The video came to the authorities' notice after the hapless mother, who herself was often subjected to the cruel treatment by her husband, gave it to her brother Chandrabhan Prajapt, a resident of Awanlheda village under Begun police station in Chittor district.

Chandrabhan, in turn, reported the matter to the local police station, in Chittor district, which, however, refused to act on it saying the matter pertained to the jurisdiction of a different police station in a different district.

After this, Chandrabhan contacted a ChildLine coordinator, Bhupendra Singh, in the Chittor district, who forwarded the matter to his counterpart in the Bundi district and the Bundi's ChildLine coordinator brought the matter to the notice of Dabi police station.

Dabi police station's SHO Mahesh Kumar said they had gone to the child's village but found his house locked and they have not been able to lodge the FIR in the absence of any complaint from the child's mother.

The viral video, meanwhile also came to the notice of the RSCPCR, which asked the Bundi SP to get the matter probed and submit its report within three days, Dr Pandia said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)