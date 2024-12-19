Balrampur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man and his three sons to life-term imprisonment in a murder case, a government lawyer said on Thursday.

District and sessions judge Anil Kumar Jha also imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh on the convicts.

District government counsel Kuldeep Singh said the incident took place on December 2, 2019, in Aranhwa village under the Laliya police station area. Following a dispute, Vidya Ram, 40, was beaten to death with sticks and rods.

"The case was filed by the deceased's brother, Juggi Lal. During the trial, both sides presented evidence and witnesses. After carefully reviewing the testimonies and evidence, the court found Muneswar and his three sons -- Prabhu Dayal, Rakesh, and Sunil -- guilty of the crime," he said.

Convicts were saddled with Rs 1.25 lakh fine each, added Singh.

