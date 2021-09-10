Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A man wanted in the murder case of a 17-year- old girl, who tried making his video when he beat her father, was killed in an encounter here, police said Friday.

There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Vijay Prajapati's arrest, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of SWAT, Surveillance, SOG and Gagha police station reached near Gobrahiya Bridge in the Gagha police station are to nab him late on Thursday night.

“During checking, police stopped two bike borne miscreants but they opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired (at them) and one of the miscreants was injured and the other one managed to escape,” SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tada said.

Prajapati was rushed to Gagha CHC where doctors declared him dead.

He was a history-sheeter and was accused in more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder, extortion and loot in Dehradun, Barabanki and Gorakhpur, police said.

On August 20, Prajapati shot Kajal Singh (17) when she tried to film him as he beat her father, Rajeev Nayan, in Jagdishpur Bhaluan village in the Gagha area, the SSP said.

She later died in Lucknow during treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)