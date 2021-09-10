Vadodara, September 10: A shocking incident of murder over land dispute has come to light from Gujarat's Vadodara region where an elderly woman was hacked to death by her grandson. Reports inform that the 70-year-old widow living in Waghodiya was killed ruthlessly by her grandson on Wednesday after she refused to hand him over her land. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Vikram Nayak.

According to the police, the elderly woman was living alone after her son passed away while Nayak was working in Saurashtra. As soon as the incident was reported, the cops launched a search operation and arrested the accused the same evening. During interrogation, the accused admitted of strangulating his grandmother Vesti to death. He said that he committed the crime in a fit of rage after she refused to give him the land. Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Killed, Body Dumped in Open Sewer for Talking to Woman in Kutch.

The cops said that the elderly woman was living alone after her son died while Nayak was working in Saurashtra. The accused returned to Waghodiya and asked his grandmother to hand him ownership of the land to which she refused. The victim said that the land was her only possession and if she would give it away, she would be left with no source of income.

The man got angry after hearing this and dragged the woman out of her house and thrashed her mercilessly before strangulating her to death. The incident came to light after the neighbours saw the woman's body lying outside her house. They later informed the cops following which a hunt was launched to nab the accused.

