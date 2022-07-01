New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday felicitated doctors for their outstanding dedication and valuable contribution in the national capital as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and said that the nation's health should be kept as the first priority.

"We must take inspiration from Dr BC Roy who was an able doctor and administrator; it is our pious duty to keep the health of our nation as a first priority as envisioned by our PM," said Mandaviya as he attended the Doctors' Day celebrations at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar was also present at the occasion.

"Along with seva of all patients, we all are working towards a Swasthya Bharat and a Sudradh Bharat," said Pawar.

He also felicitated the doctors over 75 years of age for their outstanding dedication and valuable contribution as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Lauding the country's tradition of 'Seva bhav' he said, "Medical professionals have followed our country's tradition of "Seva bhav" and "Seva Parmo Dharma" by working selflessly."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of National Doctors' Day and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," PM Modi tweeted.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is 'Family Doctors on the Front Line'.

It is observed in honour of the renowned doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961.

This year, National Doctor's Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid pandemic day and night. This is the third doctor's day amid the pandemic.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals. (ANI)

