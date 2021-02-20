Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Customs officials on Saturday seized 402 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakhs from the possession of a passenger who arrived here at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai.

As per the Mangaluru Air Customs officials, the gold was concealed in the wheel of a trolley bag and motor plates of a toy vacuum cleaner.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)