Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Mangaluru Police dog squad has named a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever police dog as 'Charlie' inspired by the Kannada film 'Charlie 777'.

A simple naming ceremony was held for Charlie and the event was attended by top police officials.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "This new dog will be trained for the detection of explosives."

This is inspired by 777 Charlie movie, an Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama movie which was released on June 10, 2022, and written and directed by Kiranraj K and starring Rakshit Shetty. The movie is based on the relationship between a dog and a man. In this movie, a dog changes Dharma's (Rakshit Shetty) life who was earlier a loner and introvert. (ANI)

