Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 24 (ANI): Acting on specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area of Imphal West, a joint team of District Police Imphal West, Bishnupur, 33 Assam Rifles, and other security forces launched a special operation at around 1:00 am on Wednesday, as per the release.

During the operation, Khomdram Ojit Singh, also known as Keilal (47), was apprehended. At the spot examination, he admitted to being a bailed-out member of the PLA and stated that he continues to work for the group. He also revealed that he had been previously arrested on April 22, 2007.

Further examination revealed that Singh was directly involved in the ambush on September 19, 2025, at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur), at around 5:30 pm, targeting 33-AR personnel.

After firing at the AR personnel, he, along with other persons, fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location.

Based on Singh's disclosures, security forces recovered several arms and ammunition used in the ambush, including an A4 rifle with four magazines, an HK rifle with two magazines, two AK rifles with five magazines, and an INSAS rifle with three magazines. Additionally, three lathode shells, 170 rounds of AK ammunition, 216 rounds of M/16 ammunition, 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition, a mobile handset, a wallet, and an Aadhaar card were also seized.

Examination of the arrested person is continuing, and certain leads have been established. Raids are being conducted to apprehend other individuals involved in the ambush.

Earlier, in another operation, Security Forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from his residence at Nungol Makha Leikai under Lamlal Police Station, Imphal East district.

According to the Manipur Police, the arrestee, identified as Kshetrimayum Brajamohon Singh alias Ingo (53), was allegedly obstructing the implementation of government schemes and programmes, threatening to shut down shops and establishments in the Lamlai area. From his possession, a mobile phone was seized.

The Police said that Security Forces continued to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across the districts of the State.Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, said the police. (ANI)

