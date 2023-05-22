Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 22 (ANI): In the wake of fresh violence, which included incidents of arson and unrest, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have apprehended four individuals involved in anti-national activities in Manipur, the official said.

The first incident occurred on May 21-22, where one person was apprehended in New Keithelmanbi Village, Imphal West District with an illegal weapon.

The official further said that the security forces swiftly apprehended the individual by acting on specific inputs regarding his involvement in a firing incident in Moidangpok Village, resulting in three villagers sustaining injuries.

"After receiving inputs of him being involved in a firing incident in Village Moidangpok which resulted in three villagers sustaining injuries and getting evacuated to RIMS Hospital. The individual has been identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen and has been handed over to Manipur Police," the official said.

In the second incident, three Army and Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to the input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers in the New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to the New Lambulane area of the Imphal East district.

"The area was quickly cordoned off by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Proactive and swift action resulted in immediate control of the crowd which gathered and consequently, 3 suspects along with 2 Single Barrel 12 Bore Guns were apprehended and handed over to the police," the official added. (ANI)

