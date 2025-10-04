Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the 36 Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation in the general area of Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, on October 2, resulting in the apprehension of five United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadres.

The operation also led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, dealing a major blow to insurgent activities in the region.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

The 36 Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) on October 2 in Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, according to the release.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Paolenlal Kipgen (30), son of late Tongkam Kipgen of Boljol, Churachandpur; Kamgoulen (23), son of late Seilun Kipgen of K. Phaijang, Churachandpur; Lhunkholen Singson (26), son of late Mangkhopao Singson of Bolkot, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur; Thangzasuan (14), son of Pauneilian Vaiphei of S. Bualkot, Churachandpur; and Khaiginpau (37), son of Lienzangul Vaiphei of S. Bualkot, Churachandpur.

Also Read | 'Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful': Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay's Rally in Karur.

The seized items include one M79 Grenade Launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five rounds, eight radio sets with four sets of chargers, eight pairs of jungle shoes, three kilograms of opium seeds, and three mobile handsets.

In this connection, a case under section 20 UA(P)Act, 25(1-C) Arms Act, and 6 IWT (Indian Wireless Telegraphy) Act has been registered for investigation.

The accused were produced before the Duty Magistrate and remanded into police custody, while the Child in Conflict with Law (Juvenile) is kept at an Observation Home. Further investigation is ongoing.

On September 30, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, undertook a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations across Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Chandel Districts of Manipur from September 19 to 28, a release said.

The operations led to the apprehension of four cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups. They recovered eight weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Rifles in the Toronglaobi Awang Leikai area apprehended two PREPAK cadres involved in extortion and recovered two mobile phones on September 19, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)