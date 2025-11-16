Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with security forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on Sunday.

Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday.

During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered.

"Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read.

Earlier on November 3, in a major success against drug trafficking, Manipur Policearrested two inter-state drug peddlers along with approximately 2 kgs of brown sugar from Sekmai Pangaltabi area under Sekmai Police station, Imphal West district.

Police have revealed the identities of the accused, Md Mustakim of Lilong Lou Manga and Umar Khan of Lilong Chingkham Maning, both from the Thoubal district.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, as stated in a release.

Earlier, security forces had also recovered arms and ammunition from the foothill of Tentha Tuwaband under the Khongjom Police station, Thoubal district.

One M16 rifle, one SBBL PAG (Repeater), one .22 rifle along with a magazine, five 9 mm pistols along with a magazine each, six rounds of ammunition of different calibres, four 12-bore cartridges, and two grenades were seized.

Additionally, the Manipur Police continued its drive to curb motor vehicle offences. The police issued seventeen challans to motor vehicle offenders, totalling Rs 46,000. (ANI)

