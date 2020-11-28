Moreh (Manipur) [India], November 27 (ANI): Assam Rifles intercepted nine Myanmar-origin two-wheelers, which were plying illegally in Indian territory along the Moreh-T'Minou-New Samtal road in Moreh area of Manipur.

Assam Rifles said that two-wheelers intercepted yesterday were strapped with jerry cans filled with diesel.

The officials said that the purpose behind this incident was to smuggle diesel into India. (ANI)

