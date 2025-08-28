Senapati (Manipur) [India], August 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, apprehended one individual and recovered WY (World is Yours) tablets weighing 2.202 kgs worth approximately Rs 55.20 lakhs from Manipur's Senapati district, said an official release.

The apprehension and recovery were made during a search operation at Mao Gate in Senapati district on Wednesday.

This successful operation reflects the steadfast commitment of Assam Rifles in combating the drug menace and maintaining peace and security in the region, the release stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a joint targeted operation, Assam Rifles recovered opium worth Rs 1.25 Lakhs from the Shitlangpui village of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said. Two individuals were apprehended during the joint operation.

According to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR (E)], the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

Officials said, "Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an Area Domination Patrol along with persons of the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lawngtlai, in the general area of village Shitlangpui, Lawngtlai district on 27 Aug 25."

"The party conducted a search in a house, which led to the recovery of 247.65 grams of Opium worth Rs 1,25,000/- and apprehended two individuals", said the officials.

The recovered contraband items and apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lawngtlai.

Earlier, in a series of joint operations across Manipur from August 18 to 23, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, carried out precise, intelligence-driven operations across Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

The operation led to the apprehension of 08 cadres from hill-and valley-based groups and the seizure of 10 weapons, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Similarly, on August 20, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos apprehended three cadres of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army in the general area of Kshetrileikai, Thoubal District, Manipur. On the same day, joint teams comprising the Indian Army, CRPF, local police and commando personnel launched a search operation in a suspected area of Sunusiphai Paton, near Loktak Lake.

The recovered stores included one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one single-barrelled rifle, one smoke grenade, one Baofeng set, live rounds of assorted calibre, blank cases of 7.62 mm and 5.56 mm, six bulletproof jackets, four ballistic helmets, and two gummy bags. (ANI)

