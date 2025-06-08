Plastic waste and other solid waste accumulated due to flood around the Ithai Barrage (Photo/ANI)

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): Local administration in Manipur's Bishnupur and residents around the Ithai Barrage area have joined hands to combat plastic waste and other solid waste accumulated due to floods.

Directorate of Environment & Climate Change Director Dr Brajakumar Singh noted that the post-flood impact is very intense in the State.

Also Read | Kodaikanal Shocker: Doctor in Debt Administers IV Fluids To Himself in Car, Dies; Expresses Apology to Loved One in Suicide Note.

"... After the floods which occurred in the last week of May..., the water has receded but it was blocked due to plastic in the drainage system... The post-flood impact is very intense in the state, and we should be cautious regarding it... The plastic and debris in the Ithai Barrage is as deep as 5-6 feet... On June 5, we started clearing all the plastic from the barrage area...along with the local youth and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)... Till the third day of the cleaning, we have collected around 5000 bags of plastic that have been removed...," Singh told ANI.

An earlier press release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that in a coordinated effort to tackle the flood situation, various departments--including the Minor Irrigation Department, Water Resources Department, Manipur Fire Service, and District Administration--are working together to address waterlogging across several locations in Manipur.

Also Read | UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Meets PM Narendra Modi, Expresses Support for India's Fight Against Cross Border Terrorism (See Pics).

On June 6, the Minor Irrigation Department initiated dewatering efforts at key flood-affected locations such as the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), using 25 HP pumps.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater.

In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)