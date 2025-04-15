Imphal, Apr 15 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the Congress on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former three-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh had on Sunday termed the Act "unconstitutional" and said the state unit will challenge it at the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Biju Patnaik Statue Set on Fire in Odisha: Miscreant Set Ablaze Former CM's Statue in Patnagarh Area of Balangir; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Condemns the Incident (See Pics and Video).

Speaking to a select group of journalists, from New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Rabi Khan said, "Manipur Congress working president Md Fajur Rahim and former MLA Md Amin Shah today filed a case before the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025."

"The initiative was taken by the Manipur Congress. We hope the case will be heard on Wednesday and the apex court will quash the Act," he added.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Toll Plaza Supervisor 'Assaulted' for Asking To Pay Toll Fare on Outer Ring Road.

Earlier, Ibobi Singh had said, "We are totally opposed to this Act. India is a secular nation but the present NDA government is attacking Muslims and other minorities. The Waqf (Amendment) Act is a gross violation of the Constitution and it will not be accepted."

Manipur has witnessed pitched protests over the Act and the house of the BJP Minority Morcha's state president Md Asker Ali was set on fire by a mob after he expressed support for the Act on social media, following which he retracted his statement.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Lilong assembly constituency where the incident took place and security was beefed up in Muslim-dominated areas in Imphal Valley.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)