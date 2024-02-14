Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) has appealed to everyone not to share newspaper content "illegally" on social media without approval from the authorities concerned.

In a statement, it said that sharing e-paper, PDF or photos of newspaper content on social media is illegal and a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2024 Date: All About the Day That Remembers the Martyred Jawans and Their Act of Bravery.

The guild, however, said that links to news stories can be shared.

The body said legal action would be taken against those found sharing news content illegally.

Also Read | Diamond Theft in Mumbai: Two Teenagers Flee With Uncut Diamonds Worth Rs 50 Lakh After Drugging Woman and Her Family in Khar; Police Launch Manhunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)