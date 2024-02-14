Mumbai, February 14: The Mumbai police have launched a manhunt to arrest two teens who are on the run after they allegedly drugged their employer and her family and stole diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh. Police officials said that the two teenagers were working as a house help with the family in Khar. The duo reportedly drugged the family before feeling with uncut diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh.

According to a report in the Times of India, the duo were hired by the employer, a widow, nearly a month ago. An officer said that the complainant lives in a three-storey house in Khar where she manufactures jewellery. The two accused have been identified as Raja alias Neeraj Yadav and Shatrughan alias Raju Kumar. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Injured in Acid Attack After Argument; Husband Booked.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged an FIR against the accused. In her complaint, the Khar resident said that the two teenagers served dinner to her, her daughter, sister-in-law and their maid around 7 pm on Saturday, February 10. The complainant and others felt uneasy after having dinner and went to bed by 10.30 pm.

The four people threw up as they were feeling unwell when they woke up at around 8 am the next day. All four were rushed to a hospital, where they received treatment. On returning home, the complaint found that two boxes containing uncut diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh were missing. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

She immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint of theft the same day. Notably, the duo stole uncut diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh. After the incident came to light, the police formed multiple teams which have been sent out of the city to nab the accused.

