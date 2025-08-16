New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given charge of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties.

"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," a Rashtrapati Bhavan Press Communique said.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 118 Projects Worth INR 646 Crore for Mathura-Vrindavan Region.

La Ganesan passed away at 6.23 pm on August 15 at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Leaders across party lines paid tributes to him.

Born in 1945 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan's association with the RSS predated his schooling. He joined the BJP in 1991 to help broaden the party's base in Tamil Nadu, serving as Organising Secretary, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and State President.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': Political Row Erupts As Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Kolkata Police Blocked Film Trailer Launch; TMC and BJP Trade Barbs.

When he was appointed as the Joint State Organiser of Tamil Nadu RSS, he was asked to serve in the BJP to broaden the base of the party in 1991. He served in the positions of Organising Secretary of the State BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President and was appointed as State President of Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan was appointed Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023, and also held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal between July 18, 2022, and November 17, 2022. He took oath as Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)