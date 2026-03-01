Mumbai, March 1: Skywatchers across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania are preparing for a major celestial event as a total lunar eclipse is set to occur in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3. This "Blood Moon" will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year and marks a significant milestone for astronomers, as it will be the last of its kind visible from North America until late 2028. The event is expected to last over five hours from start to finish, with the period of "totality", when the moon is completely shadowed, lasting approximately 58 minutes.

The timing of the eclipse will vary by time zone, but for those in the United States, the most dramatic phases will happen before dawn. According to NASA, the partial eclipse begins at 4:50 am EST, with totality reaching its peak at 6:33 am EST. While those on the East Coast may see the moon set while still eclipsed, observers in the western US, Hawaii, and Australia will have a prime view of the entire transition against a dark sky. Chandra Grahan 2026 in India Date and Time: Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

What Happens During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly in a straight line, known as syzygy. During this alignment, the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. This shadow consists of two parts: the penumbra, a faint outer shadow, and the umbra, a much darker, central core. As the moon moves into the umbra, it doesn't disappear; instead, it undergoes a striking color change.

The moon turns a coppery red or orange because of a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, the shorter blue wavelengths of light are scattered away (the same reason the sky is blue). The longer red and orange wavelengths are bent, or refracted, inward toward the moon. Essentially, the "Blood Moon" is illuminated by the light of every sunrise and sunset happening on Earth at that exact moment, projected onto the lunar surface. Lunar Eclipse March 2026: Date, Time and Will It Be Visible in India?

Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2026: Visibility and Viewing Tips

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye and requires no special filters or equipment. While binoculars or a telescope can help you see the craters and the "navy-blue fringe" caused by Earth’s ozone layer, they are not necessary for the experience.

Find a Dark Spot: Move away from city lights for the clearest view of the red hue.

Move away from city lights for the clearest view of the red hue. Check the Horizon: Because the eclipse happens near moonset for many, ensure you have an unobstructed view of the western horizon.

Because the eclipse happens near moonset for many, ensure you have an unobstructed view of the western horizon. Watch for 'Selenelion': In some regions, observers may witness a rare "impossible" sight where the eclipsed moon and the rising sun are visible in the sky at the same time.

This March 3 event is particularly special because the world is entering a "lunar eclipse drought." After this week, there will be no total lunar eclipses in 2027. The next opportunity to see the moon fully engulfed in Earth's shadow won't occur until New Year's Eve, December 31, 2028. Astronomers encourage anyone with clear skies to step outside for this event, as it serves as a vivid, visible reminder of the clockwork precision of our solar system.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (USA Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).