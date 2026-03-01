Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal will look to maintain their position at the summit of the Premier League 2025-26 table as they host London rivals Chelsea in a crucial Matchweek 28 encounter today at the Emirates Stadium. This capital derby carries immense significance for both the title race and the battle for European qualification. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with live streaming available online via the Sky Go app. International viewers have multiple options. In the United States, the game will be televised on NBC and streamed via Peacock and Fubo. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 28) Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Kick-off Time 4:30 PM GMT / 11:30 AM ET / 10:00 PM IST Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Broadcast (UK) Sky Sports Live Streaming (US) Peacock Premium Live Streaming (India) JioStar

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Arsenal's attacking frontline is expected to pose a severe threat, led by the clinical Gyökeres, who has netted 15 goals across all competitions since his summer arrival from Sporting CP. The hosts will be without injured midfielder Mikel Merino, though Kai Havertz is progressing well in his recovery and pushing for a return.

For Chelsea, forward João Pedro and midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be instrumental in attempting to break down Arsenal's resolute defence. The Blues will be missing centre-back Wesley Fofana due to suspension following his red card against Burnley, but manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that captain Reece James is fully fit and available for selection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).