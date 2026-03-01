Mumbai, March 02: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India are observing the 12th day of fasting on Monday, March 2. Central to this spiritual journey are the daily rituals of Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, and Iftar, the evening meal taken at sunset to break the day-long fast. Find Sehri and Iftar time today, March 02, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram below.

Since the timings for both meals are determined by the position of the sun, they shift by approximately one to two minutes daily and vary significantly between geographical locations. For Monday, March 02, 2026, here are the precise timings for major Indian cities. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, March 02, 2026

The following schedule for Sehri and Iftar has been compiled based on the latest data from UrduPoint for various metropolitan and state capital cities.

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Mumbai 05:44 AM 06:45 PM Delhi 05:26 AM 06:23 PM Kolkata 04:43 AM 05:39 PM Chennai 05:12 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:21 AM 06:24 PM Bengaluru 05:24 AM 06:30 PM Lucknow 05:12 AM 06:09 PM Patna 04:56 AM 05:52 PM Ahmedabad 05:46 AM 06:42 PM Jaipur 05:34 AM 06:28 PM Bhopal 05:28 AM 06:24 PM Ranchi 04:57 AM 05:50 PM Srinagar 05:34 AM 06:29 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:20 AM 06:31 PM

Note: Timings may vary slightly by a minute or two depending on the specific location within the city and local mosque announcements. For Shia community members, Iftar is typically observed 10-15 minutes after the timings mentioned above.

Ramzan 2026: Significance of Meals

In Islamic tradition, Sehri is considered a blessing and provides the physical sustenance needed to endure a day without water or food. It concludes just before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. Conversely, Iftar begins immediately with the Maghrib (sunset) call to prayer. It is customary to break the fast with dates and water, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, before engaging in a more substantial communal meal. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Beyond the physical act of fasting, Ramadan is a time for increased charity (Zakat) and communal prayers known as Taraweeh, held every night at mosques. This year, the "Winter Ramadan" has provided relatively milder temperatures across much of North and Central India, though coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai continue to manage the humidity typical of the region.

