Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 9 (ANI): In a series of search operations across Manipur, police recovered weapons, ammunition, explosives, and various military-grade equipment.

These items were seized from several districts, including Imphal East, Jiribam, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal, during security force operations on March 7, 2025.

Manipur Police in a press release shared the details, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts."

As per the release, "One SMG Carbine with one empty Magazine, One Single Bolt Action Rifle, One .303 modified Rifle, One local made Single Barrel, One .22 Rifle, two Revolver cartridge box containing 12 live round each, five of .36 HE grenade Indian made, One Walkie Talkie wireless set, one Chinese grenade, one MK 2 Grenade, One Tube Launching IA, 14 Tear Smoke Shell, One 38 mm cartridge Anti-Riot with Rubber bullet, One Smoke Shell (Chilli), one Stun Shell (Normal), One Bullet Proof Helmet, two Rice bags, one Cotton cloth mix colour (red and white), four black polythene from Sekmaijin Hangul under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching District on March 07"

As per the release, "Two 81mm Country made Pumpi motor, two 51 mm Country made Pumpi Gun, two Country made motor bomb, nine INSAS empty case, seven SLR-empty case, two SBBL-empty case, Cortex wire -8m, one Baofeng set (unserviceable), Telescopic sight with cover from general area of Thawai Kuki village under Litan-PS, Ukhrul District."

According to the release, "Three 12 bore pump action shot gun, One 12 bore SBBL, 132 of 12 bore live Cartridges, 12 7.62 round, two Barrel cleaning rod, One Monocular (celestran), 27 BP jackets, One BP plate, three helmets, three jungle boots, five Handset (Baofeng), three Handset Charger base with plug from Bidyanagar under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam District."

The release notes, "One INSAS Rifle Magazine, 26 7.62 mm ammunition, five .303 ammunition, four 32 HE Hand grenades without detonator, One detonator fuse, One Detonator, One RPG Shell, One 2" Motor Shell, 11 BP Jackets without plate, nine BP plates, One ammunition box green in colour, three materials suspected to be Explosives from Chingkhei Ching under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District."

As per the release, "One INSAS Ex Calibre folding butt with a Magazine, One Carbine 9mm with a Magazine, One Carbine with a Magazine, One FGC9 mm Rifles with Magazine, two 9mm pistol with Magazine (Local Made), four Long Range Improvised Mortar (local Made), four BP Jackets, two Hand Grenade 36, two Motorola RS, 10 9 mm live rounds, 54 5.56 mm INSAS live round, 16 7.62 mm AK live round, 30 5.56 mm INSAS fired case, two 51 mm Mortar HE Bomb, twoTube Launching from the general area of Senam under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District." (ANI)

