Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 6 (ANI): Manipur reported 139 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 7022.

According to data from the Manipur government, the state reported 139 new cases, 189 recoveries, and two deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju Reacts to Abduction of 5 Arunachal Youths by China’s PLA, Says ‘Response to Indian Army’s Hotline Message Awaited’.

The total number of cases is now at 7022 including 5164 recoveries, 1820 active cases and 38 deaths in the state.

The recovery rate in Manipur is 73.54 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)