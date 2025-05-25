Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Manipur Police and security forces have conducted a series of operations in the state, resulting in the arrest of militant cadres and counterfeiters.

On May 24, 2025, security forces arrested two active cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and one member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Apunba) group.

Two PLA cadres, Ningthoujam Thoiba Meitei and Mayanglambam Somorjit Singh, were arrested from Kakching district, and three mobile phones and one four-wheeler vehicle were seized from their possession.

One KCP (Apunba) group member, Moirangthem Hemba Singh, was arrested from Imphal East district, and one mobile phone was seized from his possession. Three individuals, Shivaji Gaikwad, Jalandhar Shamrao Jadhav, and Ramdas Tanaji Khandare, were arrested for their involvement in a criminal conspiracy to counterfeit impure gold.

The police seized equipment, including hydraulic machines, melting machines, and graphite crucibles, from their possession.

On May 23, 2025, the Manipur Police recovered one stolen vehicle in a special drive to recover stolen or snatched vehicles from antisocial elements or miscreants. The police also removed tinted glasses from 13 vehicles during the drive.

On May 24, 2025, the Manipur Police arrested three individuals from the Hangoon area under Mayang Imphal police Station in the Kakching District. The detained individuals are Shivaji Gaikwad (39), son of Bhaskar Gaikwad, residing in Belavade, Sangli, MaharashtraJalindar Shamrao Jadhav (42), son of Shamrao Jadhav, residing in Mohi, Khanapur taluka, Sangli, MaharashtraRamdas Tanaji Khandare (37), son of Tanaji Khandare, residing in Isawar Dutta Lane, Howrah, West Bengal.

The police seized the following items from their possession: one hydraulic machine, one noman melting machine, ninety-four graphite crucibles of different sizes three tongs, five carbon rods, two bottles containing Nitric acid, one SPICA hydraulic power pack, two carbon rod holders, one MASTECH AC/DC clamp meter

The security forces have ensured the movement of 217 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and provided security convoys in sensitive stretches. A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, and no person was detained by the police at these checkpoints.

The Manipur authorities have issued an appeal to the general public to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of rumours and false information.

In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, the authorities have urged the public to verify any circulating videos or posts through the Central Control Room's rumour-free number, 9233522822. The authorities have cautioned that uploading fake posts on social media will attract legal action.

With the proliferation of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms, the authorities are taking steps to ensure that the public is aware of the risks associated with spreading false information.

In addition to addressing the issue of rumours and fake news, the authorities have also appealed to the public to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. This move is aimed at restoring peace and order in the state.

The authorities' appeal highlights the importance of responsible social media usage and the need for the public to be mindful of the information they share. By working together, the authorities and the public can help maintain peace and stability. (ANI)

