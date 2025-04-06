Jiribam (Manipur) [India], April 6 (ANI): Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in a search operation from the general area of Kamranga under Jiribam police station in Manipur.

The forces recovered three DBBL guns, one country-made SBBL gun, five 12 Bore live rounds and four Camouflage Bullet Proof jackets

Taking to X, Manuipur Police wrote, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered. 03(three) nos. of DBBL Gun, 01(one) country made SBBL Gun, 01(one) SBBL Gun, 05(five) nos. of 12 Bore live round, 04(four) nos. of Camouflage Bullet Proof jacket/vest without plate, 02(two) nos. of Baofeng handset without antenna, 01(one) TYT handset without antenna and 02(two) nos. of TYT handset charger from the general area of Kamranga under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam district."

Earlier on Friday, Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

In Chandpur of Bishnupur district, four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered by Army and Manipur Police on 04 April 2025 and one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177gun, two Pistols, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Khongam Pat of Imphal West.

On the same day, in the Kakching district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching, Churachandpur district. Two caders were also recovered from D Vaison of the same district.

In Imphal East district, one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Ngariyan Hill. (ANI)

